LAHORE- Fawad Farooq, the former husband of renowned Pakistani actress Fiza Ali has stated that Fiza should not be questioned about her divorce while appearing on programs.

Fawad Farooq, the ex-husband of Fiza Ali, wrote in a social media post that TV show hosts invite Fiza Ali to discuss divorce in order to boost the ratings of their programs.

He mentioned that even in a recent morning show, Fiza Ali was portrayed as a single mother, and questions about her divorce were raised. However, the host emotionally hurt them by probing into the matter.

Fiza Ali earlier in a TV show had opened up about the matter of her divorce.

Fiza Ali opens up about her divorce, sharing the reasons behind her former husband not being the right person for her, as well as his reaction to officially signing the divorce deed. #FizaAli (📸 @arydigital.tv) pic.twitter.com/uN3v8VnnU2 — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) November 11, 2023

In his post, the ex-husband praised Fiza Ali, describing her as a good wife and daughter-in-law. He mentioned that due to some family issues, their marriage could not work out, and the details of these problems cannot be disclosed.

Without naming any specific TV host, he made a request without mentioning any TV show host by name, urging that in the future, Fiza Ali should not be invited to discuss her divorce on programs. He emphasized that the practice of emotionally hurting her by raising such questions should be stopped.