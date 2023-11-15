LAHORE- Former Pakistani cricket star Abdul Razzaq issues apology to Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai for his ‘insensitive remarks,’ acknowledging the incident as a ‘slip of the tongue.’

In a video message, Razzaq expressed regret, clarifying that he meant to refer to a different example but unintentionally used Aishwarya Rai’s name. He extends a sincere apology to her for the inappropriate mention.

We were talking about cricket yesterday, and I meant to give a different example, but Aishwarya's name slipped out of my mouth. I'm sorry 🙏 #AishwaryaRai #AbdulRazzaq pic.twitter.com/LKp2uFNxXm — Abdul Razzaq (@AbdulRazzaq_PAK) November 14, 2023

Abdul Razzaq had earlier generated controversy through comments about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

The discussion primarily centered around the strong criticisms expressed by former players regarding the disappointing performance of the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

When questioned about the team’s performance in the tournament, Razzaq made a controversial statement involving Aishwarya. Shahid Afridi, rather than denouncing or interrupting Razzaq’s remarks, was observed laughing and clapping in response.

Razzaq’s specific analogy stated, “If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen.” This comparison aimed to underscore the importance of pure intentions within the cricket board, suggesting that the PCB’s commitment to player development should be steadfast.

Razzaq employed a surprising analogy to critique their approach. He highlighted that the positive intentions of Younis Khan as captain instilled confidence in him to enhance his performance. However, Razzaq underscored a perceived lack of dedication from the PCB in nurturing and honing players’ skills.