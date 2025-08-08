UK Minister for Homelessness Roshanara Ali resigns after criticism for hiking house rent  

LONDON – United Kingdom’s Minister for Homelessness Roshanara Ali has resigned from her position after facing widespread criticism for sharply increasing the rent on one of her privately owned properties.

A statement from 10 Downing Street confirmed that her resignation followed a controversy over a private rental matter.

According to British media reports, Ali — who is of Bangladeshi origin — raised the monthly rent of her property by £700, sparking strong condemnation from opposition parties and charitable organisations.

Critics argued that the move was particularly inappropriate given her ministerial role in addressing homelessness.

In her resignation statement, Ali said stepping down was a difficult decision but stressed she did not want her personal affairs to hinder the government’s important work. She maintained that she had always acted in full compliance with the law.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged Ali’s effective work on tackling homelessness.

The PM expressed confidence that she would continue serving her party and constituents in the future.