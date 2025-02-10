First digital brokerage house license issued in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted license to Tamkeen Securities (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s first fully digital, online-only securities broker.

The newly licensed digital brokerage house will allow investors to open accounts and execute trades, completely eliminating the need for physical visits, paperwork, or traditional brokerage channels.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Monday, it is a significant leap toward modernizing Pakistan’s capital markets, enhancing accessibility, and democratizing investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors.

With this development, Pakistan joins the ranks of global markets that have successfully implemented fully digital trading platforms, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy investors and boosting retail participation in the stock market.

The fully digital onboarding transaction process, is expected to attract a wider range of investors, fostering greater stock market participation, enhancing liquidity, and strengthening investor confidence.

Prior to this, under digital framework an Asset Management Company and a life insurance companies have been licensed while an application for digital only non-life insurance is under process.

Digital intermediaries apart from lower cost structure have wider outreach and ability to have built in compliance mechanism.

SECP remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s capital markets by introducing innovative, technology-driven solutions and ensuring robust regulatory frameworks that support a secure, transparent, and investor-friendly ecosystem.