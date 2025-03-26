Finding light in darkness: Laylat al-Qadr & Muslim world

AS the blessed month of Ramadan nears its culmination, we have entered its most sacred phase—the last ten nights.

Within these nights lies one of the greatest gifts ever bestowed upon humanity, Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree.

This single night is better than a thousand months, a night in which destinies are rewritten, sins are forgiven and divine mercy descends upon those who seek it with sincerity.

The Quran itself was revealed in this sacred moment, illuminating the hearts of believers with divine wisdom and guidance.

Allah, in His infinite mercy, concealed the exact night to encourage ceaseless devotion, so that we may immerse ourselves in supplication, seeking His forgiveness and pleasure.

The virtues of Laylat al-Qadr are immense.

The Holy Quran declares: “Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Decree.

And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree?

The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.

The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter.

Peace it is until the emergence of dawn” (Surah Al-Qadr 97:1-5).

The Last Prophet (PBUH) emphasized its significance, urging his followers to seek it in the odd nights of the last ten days.

He assured that whoever stands in prayer on this night with faith and expectation of reward, all past sins would be forgiven.

For Muslims, Laylat al-Qadr is not just a night of devotion but a moment for collective introspection.

On the 27th night of Ramadan in 1947, Pakistan’s foundations were laid, envisioned as a beacon of Islamic justice and sovereignty.

Today, the Ummah, including Pakistan, faces immense trials—economic instability, political strife, and relentless oppression in Gaza, Kashmir, and beyond.

The very ideals of justice, unity, and faith that shaped Pakistan appear to be fading amid modern challenges.

As we reflect on this sacred night, we must confront these realities, renew our commitment to righteousness, and seek divine mercy to navigate these turbulent times with resilience and faith.

The last ten nights of Ramadan present a golden opportunity for us to turn back to our Creator, acknowledging our shortcomings and beseeching His mercy.

As individuals and as a nation, we must ask ourselves: have we upheld the principles that make us worthy of divine blessings?

Have we stood firm in our faith, or have we allowed materialism, corruption and division to erode our unity?

The Quran reminds us: “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves” (Surah Ar-Ra’d 13:11).

This verse is a wake-up call.

Change begins within—through sincere repentance, through rekindling our spiritual bond with Allah and through a commitment to justice and righteousness.

To truly seek Laylat al-Qadr, we must immerse ourselves in prayer, not just for our personal salvation but for the redemption of the Muslim Ummah.

It is a night of transformation, where the sincerity of our supplications can alter the course of our destiny.

This is the time to raise our hands in du’a, pleading for the alleviation of the trials that afflict us.

It is a time to ask Allah for a leadership that upholds the values of justice and integrity, for the strength to resist oppression and for the wisdom to navigate the challenges ahead with faith and patience.

Yet, seeking this night is not merely about prayers and supplications.

It is about embodying the spirit of Ramadan—self-purification, generosity and social responsibility.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) was at his most charitable during Ramadan and we too must extend our hands to those in need.

In a world where suffering has become normalized, where wealth disparity widens and where oppression persists, our faith demands action.

It demands that we stand against injustice, that we care for the underprivileged and that we uphold the rights of the oppressed.

Seeking Laylat al-Qadr should inspire us to be catalysts for change, to strive for a society that mirrors the ideals of Islam.

The night of power is not simply a night—it is a philosophy, a movement, a revolution of the soul.

It is a divine reminder that no matter how dark the times, light will emerge for those who seek it.

As Pakistan and the Muslim world navigate uncertainty, this night serves as a beacon of hope, a moment to reset our moral compass and to reaffirm our faith in Allah’s promise.

Let us not let this blessed opportunity slip away.

Let us seek Laylat al-Qadr with the sincerity of our hearts, praying not only for ourselves but for the revival of the entire Ummah.

May Allah grant us the wisdom to find this night, the strength to transform our lives and the mercy to relieve the suffering of Muslims worldwide.

Ameen.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad. ([email protected])