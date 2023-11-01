ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided not to extend date for submission of tax returns.

So far, 2.9 million people have filed income tax returns.

Earlier, the FBR extended the date for filing tax returns for one month which expired yesterday.

Business community and tax bars had demanded further extension at least for one month to facilitate those who failed to file returns due to certain reasons.

According to them, it would help increasing the number of active filers and fetching more revenue for the public exchequer.

Clearing air about speculations of further extension, the FBR has made it clear that no more time would be given.

The FBR has collected Rs2748 billion revenue during the first four months of current fiscal year, more than the set target of Rs2682 billion.