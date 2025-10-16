FIFA World Cup 2026: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and England secure spots  

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia, Qatar and England have officially qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Saudi Arabia booked their place in the tournament for the second consecutive time after a goalless draw against Iraq.

The mega event will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

The Saudi team needed just one point to secure qualification.

Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi denied Iraq a victory by saving Hassan Abdulkarim’s free kick.

Although Saudi Arabia and Iraq finished level on points, Saudi Arabia advanced directly to the World Cup based on superior goal difference.

Iraq will now face a two-leg playoff series against the United Arab Emirates to determine which Asian team will advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

Meanwhile, Qatar defeated the UAE 2-1, and England secured their spot with a 5-0 victory over Latvia, completing the trio of teams confirmed for the 2026 tournament.