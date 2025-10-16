AGL76.35▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)AIRLINK151.82▼ -3.3 (-0.02%)BOP34.78▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.32▲ 0.18 (0.02%)DCL13.96▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)DFML30.66▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)DGKC244.17▼ -0.02 (0.00%)FCCL57.19▼ -0.01 (0.00%)FFL21.02▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)HUBC219.14▲ 1.1 (0.01%)HUMNL15.64▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL7.7▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM7.02▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF102.54▲ 0.07 (0.00%)NBP208.77▼ -1.8 (-0.01%)OGDC258.88▼ -1.76 (-0.01%)PAEL55.39▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)PIBTL15.14▲ 0.17 (0.01%)PPL186.12▲ 1.47 (0.01%)PRL36.21▼ -0.93 (-0.03%)PTC38.46▲ 0.5 (0.01%)SEARL105.52▲ 1.06 (0.01%)TELE11.34▲ 1.03 (0.10%)TOMCL65.14▲ 2.47 (0.04%)TPLP11.8▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET28.7▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)TRG73.72▼ -1.86 (-0.02%)UNITY25.41▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)WTL2.09▲ 0.35 (0.20%)
Thursday, October 16, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves increase by $21 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,810.5 million as of October 10, 2025.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,440.8 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,369.7 million as of October 10, 2025.

During the week ending October 10, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,440.8 million.

Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $20 million to $14,420.1 million. During the week, SBP has executed external debt repayments, including repayment of the Pakistan Sovereign Euro Bond of $500 million.

Two weeks back, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,400.4 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $22 million to $14,379.5 million.

During the week ending September 12, 2025, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,357.2 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $34 million to $ 14,336.3 million. Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $28 million to $14,302.5 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves rose by $18 million to $14,274.3 million.

Before that week, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $13 million to $14,256.2 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Before that week, foreign reserves of the central bank decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million. Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows.

Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

