FBR Tax Filing Deadline Update – 30 September 2025

ISLAMABAD – The countdown to income tax return deadline for Tax Year 2025 is creating stir among taxpayers while there are chances of extension circulated, sparking hope while Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is yet to share any update.

As per available information, the income tax deadline is likely to be extended to October 14 amid plethora of issues, including glitches in IRIS portal, recent floods and many others.

Rumors swirl about possible extension of the income tax return deadline for Tax Year 2025 The deadline may be pushed from September 30 for another two weeks with an official announcement expected at midnight tonight.

So far, more than 35Lac taxpayers filed their returns, as the apex tax collection agency set an ambitious internal target of 1 crore filers this year. Last year, 76Lac filed their returns.

The potential extension comes amid rising pressure on the FBR to boost compliance and meet revenue targets. Tax experts and business groups have been calling for more time, citing persistent technical glitches and the last-minute scramble to complete documentation.

A formal plea to PM Shehbaz Sharif has been made by Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association, requesting general extension to December 31, 2025, citing multiple challenges. It said the final forms, due in July 2024, were released only on August 18, 2025, drastically reducing preparation time. SRO 1562 introduced eight categories of electronic returns, while SRO 1561 offered simplified forms for salaried individuals.

The online platform has repeatedly slowed or crashed, causing incomplete filings, data loss, and confusion. Sections and tabs have disappeared or reappeared unpredictably, and the temporary addition of the Fair Market Value column added last-minute complications.

With an expected 10 million returns and prior payments already made, taxpayers face a severe time crunch for accurate filing.

Last week, FBR issued a firm statement, calling extension rumors “false, baseless, and misleading.” They stressed that the September 30 deadline remains unchanged, dismissing flood-related concerns and asserting the IRIS platform is fully operational.

Taxpayers who fail to comply will face late-filer penalties and possible legal action. Those facing extreme hardship may request a 15-day individual extension, but taxes must still be paid by September 30.

FBR urged all taxpayers to file on time, ensure accuracy, and avoid relying on unverified media reports. Experts warn that the final days could see system slowdowns due to heavy traffic, making early filing crucial.