Punjab set to pilot adolescent girls’ health project in Lahore schools

LAHORE – Punjab is all set to pilot an adolescent girls’ health project in Lahore schools.

A four-member delegation of education sector leaders visited the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday and agreed to launch the pilot project, which will be replicated in other districts after its success.

Muzammil Mehmood, Chairman CM Task Force on Education, led the delegation comprising Moiz Nazir, Member Board of Governors, Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority (PECTAA), Shakeel A. Bhatti, Member CM Advisory on Education, and Imtiaz Shahid, Additional Program Director, Punjab Education Sector Reforms Program (PMIU PESRP).

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore presented the university’s Comprehensive Guidebook on Adolescent School Health Services, which outlines structured health education modules for students aged 10 to 19. The guidelines focus on nutrition, menstrual hygiene, reproductive health, mental well-being, digital safety, and prevention of risky behaviours, and are aligned with national and international adolescent health frameworks.

Both sides agreed to implement these guidelines in selected girls’ schools of Lahore as part of a pilot project. Focal persons were nominated to finalise a health education curriculum and training plan for teachers and school health teams.

“By introducing structured health education, we can empower our girls with the knowledge and confidence they need to lead healthier lives. This will also reduce absenteeism and dropouts linked to preventable health problems,” UHS VC said. He added that Pyari Beti, the UHS flagship project on adolescent girls’ reproductive health, was already addressing critical gaps, and the school-based initiative would further expand its outreach.

Muzammil Mehmood welcomed the initiative, calling it a timely step. “The health of our adolescent girls is directly linked to the future of our nation. Equipping them with essential life skills and awareness is central to the Chief Minister’s vision of women’s empowerment,” he said.

Moiz Nazir said that a carefully drafted curriculum will be the first step in the right direction. He added that collaboration between the health and education sectors was key to the success of such projects and that integrating health into the school curriculum would ensure sustainability and long-term impact.

Shakeel A. Bhatti observed that adolescence was a stage where the right guidance could protect students from risky behaviours.

Imtiaz Shahid said the Education Department would provide full support in aligning the project with existing reforms. “The pilot will give us valuable insights to scale up adolescent health services across Punjab,” he noted.