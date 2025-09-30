Comedian Lucky Dear is no more!

ISLAMABAD – Seasoned Pakistani comedian Liaquat Ali, also known as Lucky Dear, breathed his last in Lahore after being in intensive care unit for several days.

The veteran entertainer had been under treatment at government hospital due to multiple organ failure. Despite continued medical care, his condition worsened in recent days, as he was in coma. He had been receiving emergency ICU care under constant supervision, with medical expenses covered by the government.

Lucky Dear’s career spanned more than 4 decades across theatre, TV, and film. He was known for his sharp wit and impeccable timing, he performed in hundreds of dramas and movies.

His work left a lasting imprint on Lahore’s vibrant theatre scene and inspired generations of comedians. Colleagues remember him as a man dedicated to spreading joy through laughter.

Tributes poured in from fellow actors, comedians, and fans on social media. Many called him a “true legend of stage comedy” whose art brightened lives even in difficult times.

Showbiz stars remembered him in high words, highlighting dedication to showbiz, his generosity towards younger performers, and his ability to make people laugh even offstage.