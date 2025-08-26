Fbise Hssc Results 2025 All Top Position Holders Revealed

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday revealed the names of top position holders in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or intermediate results of first annual examination 2025.

The board announced the names in a result ceremony held in Islamabad. It has announced the names of position holders in Pre Engineering, Pre Medical, Commerce , General Science and Humanities Groups.

HSSC Results 2025 Pre Medical Toppers

Aleehay Tariq secured first position with 1071 marks in Pre Medical Group while Warda Sarfraz bagged second position with 1070 marks while Urwa Malik and Minahil Murtaza shared third position with 1060 marks.

Pre Engineering Toppers in FBISE HSSC 2025 Results

First position was secured by Muzammail Sadiq with 1063 marks while Muhammad Sami stood second with 1059 marks and Ayesha Naeem third with 1054 marks.

Science General Group Toppers

Zayam took first position with 1056 marks while Isha zaidi secured second spot with 1055 marks and Haleem Zohaib grabbed third position with 1053 marks.

Commerce Group Top Position Holders

Jannat Nazir secured first position with 1025 marks while Shaiza Mahnoor second with 1024 and Zainab Waqar third with 1013 marks.

Humanities Group Toppers in 2025

Ghina Khan clinched first position with 986 marks in Humanities Group while Talha and Zoha shared second postion with 980 marks and Sidra stood third with 974 marks.