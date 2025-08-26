Holiday announced on August 28 for Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sultan

ATTOCK – The Deputy Commissioner of Attock has announced a district-wide holiday on Thursday, August 28, in observance of the Urs of the revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Sakhi Sultan.

According to the official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, all government offices and schools across the district will remain closed, except for essential services.

The Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sultan is celebrated annually with great religious devotion, attracting large numbers of devotees from all over Pakistan.

Upcoming Public Holiday in Pakistan

The holy month of Rabul Awal has commence as today (August) marks the first day of the third Islamic month.

Therefore, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi is set to fall on September 6, according to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Every year, the federal government announces a public holiday on 12 Rabiul Awal, which will be observed on September 6 this year.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal.