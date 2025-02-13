Punjab issues second selection list for MBBS admissions in private colleges

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the second selection list for MBBS admissions in 32 private medical colleges across Punjab.

The list, prepared to fill 1,744 vacant seats, is now available on the UHS website.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the minimum merit for MBBS in the second selection list has dropped by 4.17%. Among the colleges, Sahara Medical College Narowal recorded the lowest merit at 75.5682%, while Al-Aleem Medical College Lahore maintained the highest merit at 91.3515%.

In Lahore, the lowest merit was observed at Azra Naheed Medical College, standing at 77.2470%.

Selected candidates have been directed to complete their fee submission and joining by February 17. Upgraded candidates are also required to report to their new colleges within the same deadline.

The spokesperson clarified that the fees of upgraded candidates will be transferred from their previous colleges to the newly allotted institutions.