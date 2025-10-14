Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan reunite on screen in upcoming film ‘Neelofar’

KARACHI – Pakistan’s beloved on-screen duo, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, are set to reunite in the highly anticipated film Neelofar, whose recently released teaser has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans.

In Neelofar, Mahira Khan portrays a blind woman named Neelofar, whose innocence and emotions deeply move those around her. Fawad Khan plays Mansoor Ali Khan, a sensitive writer who becomes captivated by Neelofar’s silent world.

The film’s teaser quickly gained traction on social media, earning widespread praise from fans. Many users expressed that Neelofar would mark a memorable reunion of the two stars after their acclaimed performances in Khuda Kay Liye and Humsafar.

One particular dialogue from the teaser went viral, where Neelofar asks, “Will you dance with me next time?” to which Fawad Khan’s character replies, “No.” Neelofar then smiles and says, “I won’t see it, promise me.”

Visually, Neelofar evokes the charm of classic Pakistani cinema, featuring nostalgic elements like radio, trains, and vintage settings. The film also stars Madiha Imam, Sarwat Gilani, Atiqa Odho, and Behroze Sabzwari in key roles.

It may be mentioned here that Neelofar marks Fawad Khan’s debut as a producer.

According to film critics, the project promises to bring a sense of freshness and emotional depth to Pakistani cinema as the fans eagerly await its release.