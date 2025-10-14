AGL77▲ 1.86 (0.02%)AIRLINK156.99▲ 6.81 (0.05%)BOP33.93▲ 2.15 (0.07%)CNERGY8.22▲ 0.39 (0.05%)DCL14.35▲ 0.41 (0.03%)DFML29.72▲ 1.05 (0.04%)DGKC248.5▲ 10.25 (0.04%)FCCL57.65▲ 2.78 (0.05%)FFL21▲ 0.97 (0.05%)HUBC217▲ 11.35 (0.06%)HUMNL15.1▲ 0.33 (0.02%)KEL7.14▲ 0.29 (0.04%)KOSM7.14▲ 0.25 (0.04%)MLCF105.05▲ 4.58 (0.05%)NBP207▲ 8.95 (0.05%)OGDC264.16▲ 11.32 (0.04%)PAEL57.3▲ 4.92 (0.09%)PIBTL14.75▲ 0.89 (0.06%)PPL187.48▲ 7.29 (0.04%)PRL37.99▲ 2.2 (0.06%)PTC37.4▲ 0.76 (0.02%)SEARL105▲ 5.25 (0.05%)TELE10.18▲ 0.79 (0.08%)TOMCL62.65▲ 0.95 (0.02%)TPLP11.97▲ 0.31 (0.03%)TREET29.2▲ 0.97 (0.03%)TRG76.78▲ 3.87 (0.05%)UNITY26.25▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.71▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Gold rockets to record high in Pakistan after over Rs6,000/tola surge

Gold Climbs To Rs363800 Per Tola In Pakistan Amid Buying Frenzy New Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan surged to record high on Tuesday as the commodity hovered at fresh high in global market following a trade tension between the US and China.

The precious commodity saw a massive increase of Rs6,900 to climb to all-time high of Rs435,100 in local market.

The safe-haven demand has increased massively in the international market due to tussle between the two largest economies.

Spot gold price moved up by 0.5% to $4,128.49 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $4,179.48 earlier in the session.

This is a developing story

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer