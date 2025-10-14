Gold rockets to record high in Pakistan after over Rs6,000/tola surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan surged to record high on Tuesday as the commodity hovered at fresh high in global market following a trade tension between the US and China.

The precious commodity saw a massive increase of Rs6,900 to climb to all-time high of Rs435,100 in local market.

The safe-haven demand has increased massively in the international market due to tussle between the two largest economies.

Spot gold price moved up by 0.5% to $4,128.49 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $4,179.48 earlier in the session.

This is a developing story…