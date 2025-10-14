Phc Directs Kp Governor To Swear In New Cm Sohail Afridi By Wednesday

PESHAWAR – Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued strict directive to KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath of office to Chief Minister-elect Sohail Afridi by 4pm Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the province’s political corridors.

The court’s order comes amid heightened tensions in the KP Assembly, as political rivals clash over the legitimacy of Afridi’s election. During the hearing, Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah warned that any further delay could plunge the province into a constitutional crisis.

Governor Kundi, currently on an official visit to Karachi, is expected back just in time to comply with the court’s deadline, raising questions about the tight schedule and security arrangements for the ceremony.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hailed the court’s intervention as a victory, asserting that “justice has prevailed and the people of KP will soon have their rightful Chief Minister”. Meanwhile, opposition forces, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), continue to challenge the election, calling Afridi’s swearing-in “a rush to bypass due process.”

With the clock ticking, political watchers are predicting a tense and historic oath-taking ceremony tomorrow, one that could redefine the province’s political landscape.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…