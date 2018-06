City Reporter

A man and his eight years old son were killed and his mother sustained injuries when their motorcycle collided with a roadside pole at Defence Road, here on Friday.

Police said that Ali Raza (40), his son Faizan (8) and mother Arshad Bibi, residents of Green Town, were on their way to meet their relatives when their bike hit the pole.

As a result, father and son died on-the-spot, and the mother was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.