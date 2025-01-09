FAST Cables, BNU collaborate to host seminar on Green Housing and Sustainable Urbanization

FAST Cables organized the “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum on Wednesday, 8th January 2025, at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore. This event served as a collaborative platform to address the critical intersection of green housing and sustainable urbanization, bringing together experts from academia and industry to tackle Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on smart and sustainable urbanization and strategies to promote Pakistan’s sustainable development. Key topics included energy efficiency, transitioning to green solutions, and green financing. As the fifth most populous country in the world with the highest birth rate in the region, Pakistan faces an urgent need to adopt green initiatives and implement sustainable urbanization strategies. These efforts are vital for safeguarding the environment and ensuring food security for future generations.

Dr. Imrana Tiwana, Head of the Initiative for Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability at BNU, Dr. Jamshed Ali, Assistant Professor and JS Bank Chair (Sustainable Finance & Fintech) at BNU and Mr. Momin Imran Sheikh, an expert in sustainable urban development and smart cities.

Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, reiterated the company’s dedication to addressing climate challenges, stated, “As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we embrace our responsibility to combat the climate crisis. Ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable nations, Pakistan requires urgent and collective action.

Our ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ platform seeks to bridge gaps between industry, academia, and society to create solutions for a sustainable future. This forum marks the beginning of a broader initiative, with upcoming events planned in Karachi and Islamabad.”