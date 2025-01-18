AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Farmers advised for timely watering wheat crop

Farmers have been advised to water their wheat crops timely for getting bumper production. A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that timely irrigation could help in increasing per acre yield in addition to improving the quality and quantity of the grains which was imperative to fetch maximum value in the market.

He said that many farmers did not care to their crops and irrigate it when they had no need of watering. In this way, they not only reduced their crop production but also bore colossal financial loss.

He said that first watering to the wheat crop sown after cotton, maize or sugarcane should be ensured 20 to 25 days after cultivation whereas second irrigation was required to the crop 80 to 90 days after its sowing.

The third watering should be applied 125 to 130 days after cultivation as this was the grain formation stage and required irrigation, he added.—

