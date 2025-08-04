Ali Sethi faces backlash over bold fashion in latest song “Bridegroom”

LAHORE – Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, best known globally for his chart-topping hit “Pasoori”, has once again become a topic of national conversation—this time not for his music, but for his fashion choices and artistic expression in his latest song release “Bridegroom.”

The singer recently shared visuals from the project on his official Instagram account, where he appears wearing a bright yellow skirt and makeup. The promotional photos and video clips instantly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

The song Bridegroom explores the emotional perspective of a bride who questions her friends about her soon-to-be husband. Sethi’s choice to express the narrative through gender-fluid fashion has been interpreted by some as a bold artistic statement, while others have viewed it as controversial.

Many social media users criticized Sethi’s appearance, labeling it “bizarre” and accusing him of dressing like a woman. The backlash escalated into personal attacks, with some questioning his gender identity and accusing him of promoting “hidden agendas.”

One user commented, “This is the result of growing up on haram (forbidden) wealth,” while another wrote, “He’s clearly pushing a foreign agenda.”

Despite the criticism, the several fans and fellow artists have come forward in support of Sethi, applauding his courage to challenge traditional norms and express himself freely through music and fashion. The supporters argued that his work is a reflection of evolving art forms and global creative freedom.