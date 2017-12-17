Fall of Dacca

Col Riaz Jafri (Retd)

December 16 comes every year to haunt the nation, particularly those few remaining who were witness to the debacle. On this day the Quaid’s Pakistan got divided by breaking lose all bonds of unity between the two wings. This was the darkest day of our national history that stunned everyone. How did it happen? Equipped with the hindsight knowledge, I will try to reconstruct some of the sad saga.

In 1971, I was Principal Staff Officer to late Major General Rao Farman Ali Khan – in charge Martial Law (Civil Affairs). In my such capacity I had the opportunity of seeing the events unfolding themselves from the vantage viewpoint of the Governor House, Dacca – the then epicentre of the entire activity in East Pakistan. I had also access to the events of the past buried in the files which kept popping up randomly during my daily official work. This all presented me with a fairly clear picture of all that was happening there and why.

If I am asked who to blame for the debacle I would say that we were all – from the common man in the street to the person in the highest office, equally responsible for it. The common man for committing the sin of remaining ignorant of the undercurrents simmering there ever since that fateful 19th day of March 1948 when Quaid raising his admonishing finger at the Dacca University convocation had warned the students that Urdu will be the only official state language of Pakistan, and not trying to assess the anguish caused to the Bengalis and take measures to bring a rapprochement. The highest in authority were guilty of being too greedy, power hungry and selfish. Unfortunately we all treated East Pakistan as a colony of ours and never granted them their justly deserved status of being the major human organ of the Pakistan body – 54 percent of the population. As the power barons of the Federal government mostly haled from West Pakistan they never shared power willingly or happily with their Bengali brethren. Imagine, the Bengalis though in majority going jubilant in 1956 when Suhrawardy got them ‘parity’ (equal treatment) with the West Pakistanis! Ever heard of a majority people happily thanking a minority for treating them equally? We did it again in 1971.

The minority pronouncing the majority unpatriotic, traitor and secessionist! Minority forcing the majority to leave the country whose very foundations they had laid in 1906! Not only, that the Bengalis were treated as unequals but it is also a fact that they were the major revenue earner for Pakistan, mainly through export of their Golden Fibre to Manchester and Dundee jute mills in UK. They bore the major financial burden of Pakistan and happily too for more than 15 years and till 1962 the cash flow was from East Pakistan to West Pakistan. Thereafter, after an equilibrium of about two years the process reversed but not that heavily in their favour. Bengalis had, therefore, every reason to be chary of and chagrin with the Sala Punzabis. (every West Pakistani was a Punjabi to them).

Though the Bengalis proved themselves to be equally, if not more, patriotic than the West Pakistanis during the 65 War with India, yet the state of mutual confidence between the two started deteriorating. The proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back was Bhutto’s rejection of the December 1970 election result which had given Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman’s Awami League a clear-cut majority to form the government at the Centre. ZAB’s one after the other statements like “we will break the legs of any one going to Dacca to attend the NA session there”, “Udhar tum idhar hum” and “I would rather be a top dog of half of Pakistan than be an underdog of full Pakistan” left little doubt in the minds of Mujib and Company who opted for the Civil Disobedience in the province.

Their provincial autonomy stance kept becoming tougher by the day and all negotiations between them and the West Pakistani leaders and the Federal government led by Gen. Yahya failed. To quell the civil disobedience which had totally paralysed the provincial administration the army was called in on the night of 25th March 1971. That started an internecine guerrilla war between the military and Mukti Bahini that lasted 8 long months. On 21st November 1971 – Eid Day – the Indians launched a full-fledged armed attack on East Pakistan which lasted 26 days of intense fighting for Pakistan Army under extremely adverse conditions of (1) being very badly outnumbered in men and material – 3 Indian Corps against one and that too a lame one, under-strengthed and ill-equipped, no tanks, very little artillery – mainly Infantry and a battalion of Engineers, (2) hostility of the local populace – no army can fight without the support of the civilians, but here what to talk of the support the civil populace was acting as an enemy, supporting the Indians by providing them with all kinds of vital military intelligence needed by them, (3) poor communications and logistics – no reinforcements, arms and equipment could be supplied from West Pakistan, (4) lack of air cover – the only squadron of the F-86s that we had could not operate as the runway of the only military airport Kurmi Tola had been damaged and rendered unserviceable by the Indian incessant bombing. If anything, under such impossible conditions, it goes to the credit of the army that it fought valiantly for over nine months in East Pakistan. Field Martial Manekshaw – Indian army chief is on record to have paid very rich tributes to Pak Army for its brave and gallant fight against the Indian armed forces.

Handling of East Pakistan issue at the international level, too, was a fiasco on our part. We had not only failed to mobilise any world opinion in our favour but had rather alienated them mostly. Indira Gandhi, on the other hand, undertook a whirlwind tour of 19 countries in October 1971 propagating the imaginary atrocities against the Bengalis and the Hindus of East Pakistan and at the same time assuring them that India had no designs of attacking East Pakistan. While she was hoodwinking the world powers, her Army’s Eastern Command was giving final touches to operation Jack Pot (attack on East Pakistan) in Fort William at the eastern bank of river Hooghly, Calcutta.

Our Eastern Command had a morbid fear of the Indians passing on a captured piece of territory to the Muktis who would plant their flag declaring it Bangladesh, which would be recognised instantly by India. Consequently they stretched the troops in a thin line all along the border thus weakening themselves all over. There was no depth, no reserves, no second lines. They never realised that it was not the territory but the capital of the country that mattered. It had to be Warsaw, the Paris, the Moscow, the Berlin and the Dacca which until captured by the enemy the country would not fall. If only we had concentrated all the troops in Dacca, made a fortress out of it and fought there for months the East Pakistan story would have been different. We still wouldn’t have averted creation of Bangladesh but it would have come into being by intervention of the world powers and the UNO itself. Pakistan would not have had to suffer the ignominy of the defeat.