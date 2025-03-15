AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Faisal Malik applauds APNS leadership

Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Daily Pakistan Observer, congratulated the newly elected APNS office bearers and reaffirmed his confidence in their ability to uphold journalistic integrity.

Malik expressed optimism about the future of the press in Pakistan under the new leadership, while also thanking the APNS for Pakistan Observer’s unopposed election to the executive committee.

“With the new leadership in place, we anticipate APNS will continue its mission to safeguard press freedom, promote ethical journalism, and advocate for the rights of the newspaper industry,” Malik stated.

As the APNS embarks on its new term, industry stakeholders remain hopeful that the government will take decisive action to support the struggling print media sector while ensuring a free and independent press in Pakistan.

 

News desk

