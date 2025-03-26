Faisal Chaudhry removed from PTI’s legal team on Imran Khan’s directives

ISLAMABAD – Faisal Chaudhry was removed from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) legal team following directives of party’s founder Imran Khan, said the sources on Wednesday.

The sources said that Imran Khan gave directives to the party leadership to remove Faisal Chaudhry from the legal team.

The development took place after a group of lawyers held a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala jail. According to some reports, Salman Akram Raja, the general secretary of the PTI, informed Imran Khan about the statements of Faisal Chaudhry.

The sources said that Imran Khan approved Faisal Chaudhry’s removal from the legal team, and he was also removed from the PTI lawyers’ WhatsApp group.

Additionally, all legal responsibilities and case assignments previously handled by Faisal Chaudhry were withdrawn.

During the meeting, the sources revealed that discussions were also held regarding Mishal Yousafzai, and Bushra Bibi directed that Mishal Yousafzai be included in the next meeting.

Earlier in the day, the PTI challenged the formation of JIT before the Islamabad High Court and said that it was against the rules. The PTI through its leader Waqas Akram Sheikh approached the court. The counsel representing him argued that he and many other party leaders were being harassed. He also argued that the IGP Islamabad was heading the JIT which he could not. He asked the court to set aside the formation of the JIT for being against the rules.