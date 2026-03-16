Fact Check: Has Pakistan rejected China’s offer to mediate Pakistan–Afghanistan Talks?

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Foreign Office forcefully dismissed reports suggesting that Islamabad turned down Chinese proposal aimed at initiating dialogue with Afghan Taliban, calling claims baseless speculation amid growing regional tensions.

MoFA spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan had not rejected any such initiative and stressed that relations between Islamabad and Beijing remain strong and deeply coordinated. He stressed that two sides maintain constant communication on issues of shared concern, warning that circulating unverified claims about their diplomatic engagement only fuels unnecessary speculation.

The clarification came as Beijing renewed its call for calm between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where tensions along the border escalated in recent weeks. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the most urgent priority is to prevent the conflict from widening and to bring both sides back to the negotiating table. He added that China stands ready to continue playing a role in easing tensions and promoting dialogue between the two neighbors.

Beijing has reportedly been actively mediating behind the scenes. Just days earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, urging that disagreements with Pakistan be resolved through consultation and diplomacy rather than force.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have remained strained since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghan authorities of allowing militant groups to operate from Afghan territory, particularly the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad says is responsible for a surge in terrorist attacks inside the country.

Amid these tensions, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on February 26 following what officials described as unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces from across the border.

The operation is still underway. Security sources said Pakistani forces recently struck key militant hideouts in the Kurram sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting positions linked to the Afghan Taliban and fighters described by officials as Fitna al-Khawarij. Several militants were reportedly killed in the operation, while others managed to flee the area.

With cross-border tensions simmering and diplomatic pressure mounting, China’s push for negotiations highlights growing international concern that the situation could escalate further if dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan fails to resume.