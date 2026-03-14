Rudimentary drones launched by Afghan Taliban to harass Pakistanis intercepted: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Afghan Taliban launched few rudimentary drones to harass the brave people of Pakistan on March 13, the military’s media wing confirmed it in an official statement.

ISPR said the drones were intercepted through soft and hard kills and did not reach their intended targets.

However, the debris from these drones resulted in injuries to two children in Quetta and a civilian each in Kohat and Rawalpindi.

“These attacks were aimed at inducing fear in the public and remind us of the terrorist mindset which drives the Afghan Taliban,” read ISPR statement.

On one hand, the Afghan Taliban project victimhood to garner global sympathy while on the other hand, they actively target civilians through their terrorist proxies and their drones.

Pakistan’s people and its Armed Forces are absolutely clear about the true nature and intentions of the terrorist militia-for-hire that rules Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq shall continue till the Afghan Taliban address Pakistan’s core concern with respect to terrorism originating from Afghan soil. Pakistan’s Armed Forces stand steadfast in the fight against terrorism and its manifestations, like the drone attacks by Afghan Taliban.

“We shall keep defending the people of Pakistan against terrorists and their facilitators and shall not flinch in the face of such provocations by the Afghan Taliban,” ISPR said.