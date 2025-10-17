Fact Check: Did Afghan Taliban Test Missiles amid Tensions with Pakistan?

KABUL – Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan reach all-time high, with storm of claims and pictures flooded social media. Afghan Taliban accounts boasted of missile capable of hitting targets 400 kilometers away, and even claimed possession of Pakistani tank.

Afghan Taliban accounts have been caught spreading blatantly false military claims, using pictures from North Korea’s missile tests to mislead the public.

Afghan accounts claimed their forces had successfully tested a missile capable of hitting targets 400 kilometers away. Social media users were quick to find the shocking truth as the picture was from North Korea’s “Hwasal-2” long-range cruise missile tests conducted in 2023.

FAKE NEWS

Adding to confusion, Afghan Taliban falsely claimed possession of a Pakistani tank, when in fact, the tank shown in their posts was their own. The incident highlights the growing role of social media in spreading misinformation during geopolitical tensions.

The misinformation campaign is not isolated. Even during periods of heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Indian accounts were active in spreading false narratives, creating a tangled web of deception online.

North Korea officially reported the missile tests through its state news agency, showing images of four “Hwasal-2” missiles being fired during exercises. Yet, Afghan accounts cropped and repurposed these images to falsely bolster their military claims.

This incident raises alarming questions about the use of social media as a battlefield for misinformation, and how fake news can mislead entire nations.

Ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan sharply deteriorated since Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021. Islamabad hoped for cooperative Taliban government, but mutual distrust and conflicting expectations have fueled tensions, culminating in Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul.

A major point of conflict is the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), whose leaders operate from Afghan territory. Despite early attempts at mediation, attacks on Pakistani security forces have surged, leaving over 2,400 dead in the first three quarters of 2025 alone. Pakistan insists Taliban curb TTP activity, while the Taliban view the group as Pakistan’s internal issue.

Afghanistan faces severe economic and humanitarian challenges, compounded by limited international recognition. Both sides remain entrenched, but mediation by Qatar and Saudi Arabia has temporarily eased hostilities.