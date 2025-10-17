Two Holidays announced on October 20, 21 in THESE Pakistani Cities

KARACHI – Sindh government has declared two-day holiday on October 20 and 21 for government, semi-government, autonomous, and municipal institutions to celebrate festival of Diwali.

A notification shared by Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department said Monday and Tuesday holidays will be observed by Hindu staff. Employees in universities, colleges, and schools with exams scheduled on these dates have been advised that their exams will be rescheduled.

Essential services, including hospitals and emergency departments, will continue to operate as usual.

The announcement has been widely welcomed as a gesture of religious harmony and minority rights protection. Minority leader Ramesh Kumar praised the decision, saying, “Sindh has always been a hub of love, tolerance, and unity. The two-day holiday is a beautiful message to continue this tradition.”

The move has also received a positive response on social media, with many users calling it a prime example of Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom and urging similar steps across the country to promote equality for all faiths.

Pakistan’s guarantees every citizen the freedom to practice their religion. Sindh’s decision to provide a special holiday for Hindus reinforces the province’s reputation as the most minority-friendly region in the country.