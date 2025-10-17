Vietnam delegation explores trade, investment opportunities

A business delegation from Vietnam called on Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol to explore trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Director General, NPD Vietnam Joint Stock Company, Tran Thi Luyen, led the delegation. LCCI Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Khurram Lodhi, and Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.

Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Pakistan, Rizwan Fareed, who coordinated the visit, said that Pakistan places Vietnam high on its trade agenda and that this was the third Vietnamese business delegation visit to Pakistan in 2025. He added that the Vietnamese government is keen to expand bilateral trade and that the LCCI plays a vital role in connecting business communities of both nations. He noted that today’s 16-member delegation represented key sectors including seafood, tourism, and electronics, and that productive B2B meetings were held after the formal session.

Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol lauded Vietnam’s remarkable economic growth, citing World Bank data showing its GDP has surpassed 476 billion dollars, with global exports exceeding 519 billion dollars and imports around 382 billion dollars.

He added that trade between the two countries remains far below potential. He said both sides can easily raise the trade volume to 3 billion dollars by providing better market access and strengthening business-to-business (B2B) connections.

He highlighted that there is significant untapped potential in sectors such as ready-made garments, cotton yarn, dairy products, tea, food items, agriculture, packaging, and tourism. He offered to facilitate follow-up interactions and partnerships between Pakistani and Vietnamese businesses after the delegation’s visit.

Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh said that Vietnam is a trusted friend of Pakistan, expressing optimism that the B2B interactions will yield tangible business results.

Khurram Lodhi appreciated the visit of the delegation and expressed hope that it would pave the way for stronger and long-lasting economic relations between Pakistan and Vietnam.