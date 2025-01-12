AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Faceless customs assessment system to contribute in economic uplift: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the faceless customs assessment system would contribute to Pakistan’s economic development and was a significant step towards the digitization of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Collector Customs, Karachi Zone Jamil Nasir who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister praised the chief collector customs and his team at Customs Karachi zone for their outstanding contributions in the development and implementation of the faceless customs assessment system.

The prime minister announced a reward of 15 million rupees for the team working on the development and implementation of the faceless customs assessment system.

The prime minister said that due to customs assessment system, there had been a significant improvement in transparency, efficiency, and service delivery in customs operations.

He emphasized the use of modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence, to make the faceless customs system foolproof and at par with global level, adding to ensure a fair, transparent, and effective customs system, further innovation in the system should be introduced to align it with the international standards.

“This system is an important milestone in providing a business- and investor-friendly environment in the country,” he added.—APP

 

News desk

