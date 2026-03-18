Extraordinary rush at bus stations in city ahead of Eidul Fitr

CM orders strict crackdown on overcharging transporters

As Eidul Fitr draws closer, a large number of people have started traveling back to their hometowns, leading to an extraordinary rush at bus stations and transport terminals across the city. According to sources, passengers are facing serious difficulties in obtaining tickets, with long queues forming at various bus stands and being forced to pay extra charges for tickets. On the other hand Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a province-wide crackdown on transporters involved in overcharging passengers during Eid al-Fitr, emphasizing zero tolerance for exploitation of travelers returning home for the festive occasion. According to official details, the Chief Minister has directed authorities to ensure strict implementation of government-approved fare structures across all districts. She instructed deputy commissioners to maintain vigilant oversight of transport operations, particularly focusing on preventing excessive fare collection and curbing the illegal sale of tickets on the black market.

Officials have been asked to remain active in the field, conduct surprise inspections, and take immediate legal action against violators. In addition, Maryam Nawaz ordered that official fare lists must be clearly displayed at all bus terminals and transport hubs to ensure transparency and protect passengers from being misled. She stressed that passengers should be fully aware of the approved fares so they can report any discrepancies. Recognizing the challenges faced by travelers during Ramadan, the Chief Minister also directed authorities to make proper arrangements for fasting passengers. These include the provision of iftar at bus stands, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene, and improving overall facilities. Waiting areas at bus terminals are to be equipped with adequate seating and functioning fans to provide comfort, especially in crowded conditions. The transport department, along with other relevant agencies, has been tasked with continuous monitoring and enforcement operations throughout the Eid travel period. The government aims to provide relief to the public and ensure a safe, fair, and comfortable travel experience. In her statement, the Chief Minister reiterated that the exploitation of poor passengers will not be tolerated under any circumstances.