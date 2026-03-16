Exporting with care

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed officials to develop a comprehensive action plan for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries, emphasizing both economic potential and strategic regional partnerships.

The current situation in the Middle East presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan. Disruptions in global supply chains have created a demand gap that Pakistani products are well-positioned to fill. From crops to meat, poultry, dairy and seafood, our agricultural sector has considerable export potential. Capitalizing on this not only promises to earn much-needed foreign exchange reserves but also reinforces the country’s historic and close ties with Gulf nations. Our longstanding relationships with these countries make it both a strategic and mutually beneficial endeavour to provide them with essential food items during a time of regional instability.

However, while pursuing export opportunities, it is crucial that domestic needs are not compromised. Pakistan has reportedly ample stocks of essential commodities, but past experiences have demonstrated the risks of prioritizing exports without adequate safeguards. For instance, the export of sugar in past years, carried out under the assumption of sufficient domestic availability, later resulted in shortages and price hikes that adversely affected local consumers. Such scenarios serve as a cautionary tale: any export strategy must be meticulously planned to ensure that domestic consumers continue to have access to affordable essential goods. The PM has wisely directed a dual approach: on one hand, maximizing export potential, and on the other, ensuring internal food security through rigorous monitoring. He instructed Pakistan National Shipping Corporation to facilitate maritime exports and directed the formation of a committee to review the situation on a daily basis. Pakistani ambassadors and trade officers in Gulf countries have also been called upon to proactively identify and respond to market opportunities. Maintaining high standards for exports is essential not only to meet Gulf countries’ expectations but also to enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable supplier in the international market. If executed with prudence, this approach can strengthen Pakistan’s economic standing and provide a reliable supply of essential items to brotherly countries in a time of regional uncertainty- all without compromising the welfare of local consumers.