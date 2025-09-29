Imran Khan likely to shift to New High-Security Special Jail in Rawalpindi: report

RAWALPINDI – Jailed former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imrna Khan is likely to transfer to a special high security jail in Rawalpindi.

Reports in local media quoting sources said PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are currently serving time in Adiala Jail, where hearings of the Toshakhana-II case are ongoing.

Security concerns during previous court appearances in Islamabad and Rawalpindi led authorities to hold case hearings within the jail premises. Sources reveal that the decision to transfer the PTI founder has already been finalized, but the move will take place only after the Toshakhana-II case verdict is announced.

The special jail has reportedly been established in Qasim Market area of Rawalpindi. All legal formalities and arrangements for the new facility have been quietly completed, and staff deployment has been finalized. It is expected that Bushra Bibi may also be transferred along with him.

The special jail staff comprised more than three dozen personnel, who will work under the supervision of DSP Prison Aamir Fayyaz Bhatti. Personnel from Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum jails have been transferred to Rawalpindi to serve in the new facility. Security arrangements, prisoner care, and 24-hour supervision have been fully implemented.

Authorities have emphasised that the move aims to ensure the safety and security of the PTI founder and to maintain smooth conduct of judicial proceedings.