Expected Petrol Price in Pakistan as another surge coming amid global oil surge

KARACHI – Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to jump higher amid a surge in global oil markets, as Brent Crude cross $110 mark on Tuesday.

There’s a growing sense of unease in global markets as tensions between US and Iran continue to simmer, while peace talks remain stalled, and one of the world’s most critical oil routes faces disruption. Oil prices are climbing, and the effects could soon be felt far beyond the Middle East.

As of April 28, WTI crude jumped by $3.66, reaching $100.03 per barrel; Brent crude is up $2.99 at $111.22 per barrel. Murban crude climbed $3.03 to $107.22 per barrel, Natural gas edged up slightly to 2.563, whereas Gasoline increased to 3.530 (up by 0.039).

As Pakistan depends heavily on imported oil, any sustained increase in global prices could translate into higher fuel costs locally. Sources from Finance Division also confirmed the expected price hike, and that Petrol could cross Rs400 Per Litre soon.

Current Petrol Price in Pakistan

Fuel Type Price per Litre Petrol (MS / Super) 393.35 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) 380.19 Light Diesel Oil (LDO) 270.51 Kerosene Oil (SKO) 365.21

Taxes on Petrol in Pakistan

Component Amount per litre Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) ~107.38 Customs Duty + Climate Support Levy ~26.62 Total Taxes & Government Levies ~134 Inland Freight Margin (IFEM) ~7.50 Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) Margin ~7.87 Dealer Commission ~8.64 Total Non-Product Cost ~158 – 165

These increases show tightening supply and growing uncertainty. Efforts to ease tensions have not made much progress. US President Donald Trump made it clear that Iran would need to take the first step if negotiations are to resume.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is actively engaging regional players like Pakistan, Oman, and Russia to find a diplomatic path forward.

Iran’s nuclear program and control over Strait of Hormuz, remain unresolved. The situation becomes more serious when looking at the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply travels. Iran has restricted movement there to a large extent, while U.S. sanctions on Iranian ports are also limiting shipping activity.