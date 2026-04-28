Indian man brings dead sister’s skeleton from grave to Bank over Rs19,000 withdrawal

MUMBAI – Shock and outrage online as an Indian man was forced to bring dead sister remains to a bank for withdrawal of deposit money.

The incident left many people shaken, not just because of what happened, but because of what it says about the system and the struggles of ordinary people in Modi-led government. The incident took place in state of Odisha, where a man named Jeetu Munda tried to withdraw INR19,000 from the bank account of his late sister, Kalra Munda.

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Kalra passed away about two months ago. Her husband and only child had already died earlier, which meant Jeetu was her only surviving relative. For him, accessing that small amount of money was likely a matter of need, not choice.

When he went to the bank, he was told he needed to either bring the account holder in person or provide a death certificate along with legal heir documents. These are standard requirements, but for someone without access to paperwork or knowledge of the process, they can become overwhelming barriers.

Unable to provide the required documents, Jeetu made a decision that is hard to comprehend. He returned to his village, dug up his sister’s grave, and brought her remains, wrapped in cloth, back to the bank, hoping this would serve as proof. People at the bank were left stunned. The situation quickly turned chaotic as those present tried to process what they were seeing.

A video of the soon went viral on social media, where it spread rapidly. Many viewers reacted with shock, sadness, and anger. Some questioned the system that led to this moment, while others focused on the desperation that drove a man to such an extreme act.

Jeetu Munda’s story is not an easy story to cover for us and to read for you, but it is reality of Indian lower class people.