No More Solar License Fee for Up to 25 kW in Pakistan

KARACHI – Relief for solar energy users in Pakistan as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a key policy change that brings significant financial relief for solar consumers across the country.

According to an official notification, consumers using 25 kW or less solar load will no longer have to pay any license fee, a move widely welcomed as a strong push toward affordable and accessible clean energy.

This decision directly benefits thousands of households and small businesses who have already shifted—or are planning to shift—to solar energy amid rising electricity costs. The removal of license fees is expected to reduce installation and operational burdens for smaller systems.

However, NEPRA has clarified that consumers with a load of more than 25 kW will still be required to pay a license fee at the rate of Rs. 1,000 per kW.

For bigger users, there is also some relief. The regulatory authority has stated that the fee will only be charged once at the time of obtaining the on-grid connection license, instead of recurring payments—offering some ease for commercial and high-capacity users.

NEPRA has officially issued the notification, confirming that the new policy will come into effect from February 9, 2026.

Energy experts are calling this move a positive turning point for Pakistan’s renewable energy sector. With rising electricity prices and growing demand for alternative energy, this decision is expected to accelerate the shift toward solar power across residential and commercial sectors.