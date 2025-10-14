Pakistan Army destroys Afghan Taliban Tanks in fierce clashes along Kurram Border

KURRAM – Heavy fighting has been reported at Pak–Afghan border in Kurram district, where Pakistani forces reportedly used anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) to destroy several Taliban tanks.

The clashes mark one of the most intense border confrontations in recent months, with both sides exchanging heavy and small arms fire. It began as Taliban, supported by the militant faction Fitna al-Khawarij, launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani positions in Kurram.

Pakistan Army responded with overwhelming firepower, striking Taliban strongholds and inflicting substantial losses. At least one Taliban tank was destroyed and multiple posts were set ablaze, officials confirmed.

Reports from both Pakistani and Afghan sources indicate that the confrontation has spread across multiple points along the frontier separating Khost-Paktia province in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s Kurram district.

Afghan provincial authorities in Khost claim their border units targeted Pakistani security posts, while Pakistani military sources assert that their forces retaliated after sustained firing from the Afghan side. The Pakistan Army has also released video footage purportedly showing successful strikes on Taliban positions.

Residents along both sides of the border have reported buildup. Thousands of Taliban fighters have reportedly been present near Kunar and Kurram border regions, raising fears of further escalation.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have remained high in recent weeks, fueled by cross-border attacks and the presence of militant groups along the frontier. Officials warn that continued hostilities could destabilize the already fragile border region if de-escalation measures are not taken soon.