Tuesday, October 14, 2025

750 Prize Bond 15 October 2025 Winners & Balloting Update

750 Prize Bond 15 October 2025 Winners Balloting Update

MUZAFFARBAD – Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #104 is finally here as draw being held in Muzaffarabad could turn lucky numbers into bumper prize of Rs1.5 million.

Rs750 Prize Bond Winners 2025

Prize  Winners
1st Prize TBA
2nd Prize (each) TBA

The winners will be announced on October 15, follow for more.

750 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Category Amount  Winners
First Prize 1,500,000 1
Second Prize 500,000 3
Third Prize 9,300 1,696

This is the final Rs. 750 draw of 2025, so don’t miss your chance to check if your bond is among the lucky winners. The full list of winners will be revealed after the draw.

Stay updated with Pakistan Observer.

Prize Bond Schedule

Bond Price Draw Date City
750 Rs. 15 January 2025 Karachi
1500 Rs. 17 February 2025 Multan
100 Rs. 17 February 2025 Rawalpindi
40000 Rs. 10 March 2025 Quetta
25000 Rs. 10 March 2025 Muzaffarbad
200 Rs. 17 March 2025 Faisalabad
750 Rs. 15 April 2025 Peshawar
1500 Rs. 15 May 2025 Karachi
100 Rs. 15 May 2025 Sialkot
4000 Rs. 10 June 2025 Hyderabad
25000 Rs. 10 June 2025 Lahore
200 Rs. 16 June 2025 Quetta
750 Rs. 15 July 2025 Rawalpindi
1500 Rs. 15 August 2025 Faisalabad
100 Rs. 15 August 2025 Lahore
40000 Rs. 10 September 2025 Peshawar
25000 Rs. 10 September 2025 Karachi
200 Rs. 15 September 2025 Multan
750 Rs. 15 October 2025 Muzaffarabad
1500 Rs. 17 November 2025 Rawalpindi
100 Rs. 17 November 2025 Hyderabad
40000 Rs. 10 December 2025 Sialkot
25000 Rs. 10 December 2025 Faisalabad
200 Rs. 15 December 2025 Lahore

