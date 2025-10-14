750 Prize Bond 15 October 2025 Winners & Balloting Update

MUZAFFARBAD – Rs750 Prize Bond Draw #104 is finally here as draw being held in Muzaffarabad could turn lucky numbers into bumper prize of Rs1.5 million.
The winners will be announced on October 15, follow for more.
750 Prize Bond Winners
|Prize Category
|Amount
|Winners
|First Prize
|1,500,000
|1
|Second Prize
|500,000
|3
|Third Prize
|9,300
|1,696
This is the final Rs. 750 draw of 2025, so don’t miss your chance to check if your bond is among the lucky winners. The full list of winners will be revealed after the draw.
Stay updated with Pakistan Observer.
Prize Bond Schedule
|Bond Price
|Draw Date
|City
|750 Rs.
|15 January 2025
|Karachi
|1500 Rs.
|17 February 2025
|Multan
|100 Rs.
|17 February 2025
|Rawalpindi
|40000 Rs.
|10 March 2025
|Quetta
|25000 Rs.
|10 March 2025
|Muzaffarbad
|200 Rs.
|17 March 2025
|Faisalabad
|750 Rs.
|15 April 2025
|Peshawar
|1500 Rs.
|15 May 2025
|Karachi
|100 Rs.
|15 May 2025
|Sialkot
|4000 Rs.
|10 June 2025
|Hyderabad
|25000 Rs.
|10 June 2025
|Lahore
|200 Rs.
|16 June 2025
|Quetta
|750 Rs.
|15 July 2025
|Rawalpindi
|1500 Rs.
|15 August 2025
|Faisalabad
|100 Rs.
|15 August 2025
|Lahore
|40000 Rs.
|10 September 2025
|Peshawar
|25000 Rs.
|10 September 2025
|Karachi
|200 Rs.
|15 September 2025
|Multan
|750 Rs.
|15 October 2025
|Muzaffarabad
|1500 Rs.
|17 November 2025
|Rawalpindi
|100 Rs.
|17 November 2025
|Hyderabad
|40000 Rs.
|10 December 2025
|Sialkot
|25000 Rs.
|10 December 2025
|Faisalabad
|200 Rs.
|15 December 2025
|Lahore