Evacuation underway amid ‘extremely high flood’ in Punjab Rivers

LAHORE – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued another warning for extremely high flood situation in Chenab and Ravi rivers of Punjab as evacuation is underway as several areas along the rivers have submerged.

NDMA said extremely high flood has been recorded in Ravi with 213,440 cusecs of water flowing at Shadara point where floodwater has affected various localities including Farrukhabad and Muridwala.

People have been asked to relocate to safe places amid threat of further increase in flood level in coming hours.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said over 15,000 police officers and personnel are actively engaged in rescue operations across Lahore and other flood-affected districts.

For the safe evacuation of flood victims, the Punjab Police have deployed more than 700 vehicles and 40 boats.

So far, the police have successfully relocated over 62,000 people and rescued more than 50,000 livestock from submerged areas.

The authority also warned that extremely high flood has been recorded in Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala point with 261,053 cusecs water flowing at the point.

The rising water levels of the Chenab River in Multan have triggered a high-level flood alert, prompting the district administration to launch emergency preventive measures.

According to Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid, a controlled breach is being planned at Head Muhammad Wala to ease the pressure of the floodwaters and protect nearby urban populations.

So far, around 60% of the population in affected areas has been evacuated, with ongoing rescue operations underway to relocate the remaining residents to safer locations.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has warned that water flow at Head Trimmu could reach between 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs by August 31. This level of flooding could severely impact Jhang and surrounding regions.

By September 3, the floodwaters are expected to reach Panjnad, with an estimated discharge ranging between 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs, posing further risk to downstream areas.

Authorities remain on high alert, coordinating rescue efforts and monitoring water levels closely as the flood situation continues to evolve.

Turkish President Offers Assistance

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered his sincere condolences on the ongoing floods across various parts of Pakistan.

The Turkish President also expressed his country’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan, over the loss of precious lives and property, on account of the devastating floods and offered any assistance that may be required by Pakistan. In this regard, he said Türkiye stands ready to help in any way possible, including during the rescue and relief efforts.

The premier thanked the Turkish President for his kind and thoughtful sentiments at this difficult time, as well as for his most generous offer of assistance. He said this telephone call is reflective of the strong, deep rooted, fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. The two sides have always stood by each other, during challenging times in their history of the most warm and fraternal ties.