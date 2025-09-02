EU-funded MS programme in Climate Change & Environmental Informatics termed an academic milestone

A pioneering European Union-funded MS programme in Climate Change and Environmental Informatics (CCEI) was launched here Monday at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) along with new MS programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

The EU-funded programme—CCEI—particularly addresses environmental challenges through data-driven solutions.

The launching ceremony was held at the NUTECH main campus and participated by Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, Mr. Philipp Oliver Gross, German Ambassador, Ms Ina Lepel, Ambassador of Romania, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Irish ambassador, Mary O’Neill, First Secretary Embassy of Bulgaria, Mr. TihomirMadzhev and DHM Romania Mr Eduard Preda.

Rector of the NUTECH, Lt Gen (R) MoazzamEjaz briefed the EU and its member countries’ heads/representatives on the EURAMUS ACTIVE Project, as well as NUTECH’s innovative academic model and national contributions in applied technological education.

While speaking at the launch of CCEI, EU Deputy Ambassador Philipp Oliver Gross termed it an academic milestone and a living example of how knowledge, technology and partnerships could jointly shape a better future. This launch is the result of EU’s support through ACTIVE (Application for Sustainable Environmental Protection) Project which is a EU-funded initiative by a consortium of Pakistani and European higher education institutions, including NUTECH.

The programme, he said was unique with its interdisciplinary spirit involving engineers, computer scientists and environmental experts who will learn to speak the same language using cutting edge tools such as AI, machine learning, the Internet of Things and sensor networks among others. He hoped CCEI would equip students to tackle climate change with confidence and innovation. Mr Philipp also noted with satisfaction the enthusiastic response by the youth, 40 students enrolled in the first take, and remarked that inauguration of first EU’s Centre for Excellence for Climate Actions with ICT at the NUTECH last year was yielding positive results.

German Ambassador, Ms Ina Lepel, wishing success to the NUTECH and EU Delegation on launching a most relevant programme highlighted the need for deep understanding of ICT and environmental & climate sciences in a truly interdisciplinary, integrated programme to address environmental challenges in Pakistan through innovation and sustainable practices.

She appreciated the intellectual and practical leadership of the NUTEC in designing an environment studies programme which has become a need of the day. Ina also advised the students enrolled in this programme.