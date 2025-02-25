Sindh govt to activate MVI centers across province

Sindh government has decided to activate Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centers across the province within a week, making vehicle fitness checks mandatory for all vehicles entering Sindh through Sukkur.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Transport Department to ensure the immediate operationalization of these centers. A high-level meeting of the Transport Department, chaired by Sharjeel Inam Memon, was held in Karachi. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Dayo, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Okash Memon, and other senior officials.

The Sindh government has expedited the establishment of MVI centers to ensure compliance with road safety laws. Four centers will be set up in Karachi (two in Gulbai, one in Banaras, and one in Korangi). Additional centers will be established in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

To curb substandard vehicles from entering Sindh, mandatory inspections will be enforced at Sukkur checkpoints. Officials have been instructed to ensure transparency in the inspection process and to minimize inconvenience for the public.

The Sindh government aims to prevent accidents and reduce environmental pollution by ensuring only roadworthy vehicles operate in the province. Review of Inspection Fees: The meeting also reviewed motor vehicle inspection fees for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that decisive measures are necessary to improve the transport sector and control traffic issues. The government is considering stricter actions against defective and substandard vehicles to further enhance road safety.