EU considers sanctions on Israel amid Gaza offensive  

BRUSSELS – The European Commission is expected to discuss potential sanctions against Israel in today’s meeting, following the EU’s strong condemnation of Israel’s ground operations in Gaza.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that the offensive would further deteriorate an already severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, leading to more casualties and destruction.

She said the Commission would consider measures to pressure the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire, including suspending trade privileges and imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli ministers and violent settlers.

Kallas emphasized that such actions would send a clear message that the European Union demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.