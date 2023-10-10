THE increasing prevalence of mental illnesses in Pakistan poses a significant challenge to both individuals and society at large. Recognizing the importance of mental health and implementing the Mental Health Act 2001 are crucial steps towards addressing this crisis. By providing legal protection, promoting awareness and ensuring access to quality mental health services, the country can take significant strides in improving the wellbeing of its citizens to foster a more compassionate and inclusive society. Therefore, recognizing the urgent need to address mental health challenges, Pakistan enacted the Mental Health Act 2001. This legislation marked a significant step in acknowledging mental illnesses as a public health concern by providing a legal framework to protect the rights of individuals with mental health issues.

The Act officially recognizes mental illnesses and categorizes them as medical/psychological conditions. This also helps reduce the stigma associated with these disorders. The Act outlines the rights of individuals with mental illnesses, including the right to treatment, confidentiality and dignity. It also places responsibilities on healthcare providers to deliver quality care. However, the Mental Health Commission wasn’t established and the Federal Mental Health Act including the Mental Health Act for each province only existed in documents despite the laps of more than two decades. Although the Commission could bring about several significant benefits for the nation’s mental health landscape such as to streamline services, enhance the quality of mental healthcare and draw insight from the global examples.

Mental illnesses are on the rise in Pakistan, posing a significant public health challenge. Several factors contribute to this alarming trend. Firstly, Pakistan has been wrestling with various socio-economic and political challenges, including poverty, terrorism, natural disaster, unrelenting changes in social fabrics and political instability. These stressors have led to increased levels of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorders among the population. Additionally, the stigma surrounding mental health issues discourages many individuals from seeking help, resulting in untreated conditions that worsen overtime.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization in the guise of new liberalism/development and the associated lifestyle changes had introduced new stressors. The pressure to adapt to urban life, maintain employment with lowest wages and manage family responsibilities often exacerbates mental health problems. Substance abuse, which often co-occurs with mental illness, is also a growing concern in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic and frequent spells of dengue have further exacerbated the mental health crisis. Lockdowns, economic hardships and the fear of infection have led to increased levels of anxiety and depression. Moreover, disruptions in healthcare services have limited access to mental health care, compounding the problem.

Mental illnesses often lead to disability, impairing an individual’s ability to work, maintain relationships and participate fully in society. This results in a substantial economic burden as productivity decreases and healthcare costs rise. Furthermore, untreated mental illnesses can lead to suicide, which is a pressing concern, particularly among the young people.

The stigma associated with mental health problems also perpetuates suffering. Many individuals suffer in silence, fearing discrimination and ostracization. The country also lacks an adequate number of psychiatrists, psychologists and psychiatric nurses, particularly in rural areas, making it difficult for many individuals to receive timely and appropriate treatment.

Addressing mental health issues is of paramount importance for several reasons. First and foremost, mental health is an integral component of overall wellbeing. Neglecting it not only affects an individual’s quality of life but it also has far-reaching societal consequences.

The Mental Health Commission can also act as a central authority responsible for coordinating and implementing mental health policies and strategies across various government departments. This ensures that mental health receives the attention it deserves and is integrated into broader healthcare and social policies. The Commission can also play a pivotal role in allocating resources efficiently.

Establishing and enforcing national standards for mental health services and facilities can lead to consistent, evidence-based care across the country. This can also include guidelines for training and certification of mental health professionals. Thus the Commission can also oversee comprehensive data collection on mental health trends, treatment outcomes and patient experiences. This data-driven approach can inform policymakers and help them in identifying areas requiring intervention.

—The writers, Dr Muhammad Tahir Khalily is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University Islamabad and Taj Nabi Khan is an Islamabad-based journalist.