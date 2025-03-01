Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child

WASHINGTON – Renowned businessman and Tesla owner Elon Musk, who is also part of President Trump’s cabinet, welcomed his 14th child as his partner Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, gave birth to their fourth child.

Shivon Zilis announced the birth of their son Seldon Leccurgus on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In her post, she described the newborn as having the strength of a juggernaut and a heart of gold to which Musk responded with a heart emoji.

Musk and Zilis previously welcomed twins Strider and Azure in 2021 followed by their daughter Arcadia in 2023.

The news comes amid reports that the conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair gave birth to Musk’s 13th child five months ago. St. Clair has filed a lawsuit against Musk over parental rights.

The 52-year-old billionaire has frequently expressed concerns about declining the global birth rates. Apart from Zilis, Musk shared five children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk and three children with singer Grimes.