Electricity bills so high they can cause a heart attack: Actor Nabeel Zafar

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani actor, director and producer Nabeel Zafar on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the rising inflation and unbearable electricity bills across the country.

Speaking on a private TV program, Nabeel said that the current electricity bills are so high that “just looking at them can give someone a heart attack.”

He shared that he has become extremely cautious at home, often instructing family members to turn off unnecessary lights or fans immediately due to the stress of heavy bills. In a humorous tone, he remarked, “I now feel like my father’s spirit has taken over me because I keep repeating his famous line: ‘The bill will be too high, brother!’”

Frustrated by the ongoing economic situation, Nabeel revealed that he had a solar power system installed at his home. However, he added that the system doesn’t work effectively when Karachi experiences cloudy weather.

Referring to the recent overcast skies in Karachi, the actor joked, “I silently talk to the clouds and say, either rain or leave the city so my solar system can work properly.”