CM Maryam approves mega sewage, drainage system plan in Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday approved a new mega sewage and drainage system plan for the whole province.

All major cities of Punjab would get a new sewage and drainage system.

The Punjab CM sought a plan for 189 cities with populations of over 100,000, under which sewage, water drainage, rainwater disposal, street paving and other development works would be carried out.

For the first time, a decision was made to build sewage bypasses and disposal stations in cities. The storage tanks would be built for the immediate disposal of rainwater, and the stored water would be used for irrigation and other purposes.

An agreement was made to lay sewage and water supply pipelines at appropriate distances in cities. The clean water would be laid parallel to sewage lines at proper distances to prevent contamination.

In each provincial constituency, 30 kilometers of roads would be constructed and rehabilitated.

The proposal for building model villages in Punjab was reviewed in the meeting, and the Chief Minister approved it. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed immediate steps for the implementation of the Punjab Development Program.

In a special meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, ongoing projects of the PICP were reviewed, and discussions were held on the project under WATSAN.

CM Maryam said that the “Clean Punjab Program” would benefit 150 million people of the province. Due to the lack of an efficient sewage system, every city faces problems. Creating a sustainable and safe sewage system would protect roads from wear and tear.