LAHORE – Petrol price are all-time high in Pakistan as it has crossed the Rs300 per litre mark and environmental pollution is worsening over the time.

Amid such situation, citizens can save both their money and environment by adopting green initiatives. The current petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are Rs305.36 per litre and it has massively increased the travel cost for bike riders.

The Pakistani government has now been making efforts to promote e-motorcycle in the country and it is also being supported by the foreign investors.

Several companies are producing electric motorbikes in Pakistan. Here we have gathered prices of Jolta Electric’s JE 70D SE and JE70Li Basic.

JOLTA Electric designs its Electric Converstion Kits with the sort of quality and integrity that inspires an exceptional riding experience. Beyond that, the parts are ready available nationwide.

The Jolta motorbikes comes with no clutch and gears with low to maintenance.

JE 70D SE

The top speed of JE 70D SE is 55 KM/Hour while it gives a mileage of 70-80KM in on charge. The battery type is dry EV Gel.

JE 70D SE price

The variant is available at Rs157,000

JE 70Li Basic

With 55-60 top speed, the mileage is 80-90 kilometers. The lithium battery takes 2.5 hours to complete charging. The price of JE 70Li Basic is available at Rs199,000.