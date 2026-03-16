Complete guide to start a food business in Punjab: PRA and PFA registration requirements

LAHORE – If you’re planning to start a food business in Punjab—whether a restaurant, cafe, bakery, or catering service—there’s a new mandatory step you cannot ignore. The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) now requires all food businesses to obtain PRA registration before applying for a license from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

This guide will walk you through the entire registration process, legal obligations, and tips to ensure your food business operates legally and efficiently.

Why PRA registration is now mandatory?

Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the PRA has strengthened enforcement to:

Expand the provincial tax base

Ensure transparency in business transactions

Crack down on unregistered service providers

According to Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, all food outlets must first be registered with PRA. Without this, the Punjab Food Authority will not issue a PFA license, making PRA registration the first legal step for any food entrepreneur in the province.

Step-by-step process to start a food business in Punjab

Step 1: PRA Registration

Who needs it: Any food business operating in Punjab, including restaurants, cafes, bakeries, food stalls, and catering services.

How to register:

Visit the Punjab Revenue Authority website

Fill out the online registration form for service providers.

Submit required documents, including:

CNIC or National ID

Business address proof

Bank account details

Previous tax records (if applicable)

Once approved, you will receive a PRA registration certificate and a unique PRA number.

Important: Keep your sales and tax records transparent; PRA officers will monitor for manipulation or discrepancies.

Step 2: PFA registration

After obtaining PRA registration, you can apply to the Punjab Food Authority:

Requirements for PFA license:

Valid PRA registration certificate

Proof of business location and infrastructure

Staff hygiene and training records

Food safety and storage arrangements

Compliance with PFA standards and guidelines

Process:

Submit an online application through the PFA portal.

Schedule an inspection by PFA officials.

Upon approval, receive your PFA license, which allows legal operation of your food business in Punjab.

Note: Without PRA registration, PFA applications will be rejected.

3. Compliance and enforcement

The PRA has warned that:

Businesses manipulating sales records or evading tax will face penalties

Repeated violations may lead to sealing of business outlets

Canteens and food vendors must adhere to officially approved pricing to protect consumers

PHA and PRA officers will also coordinate with district administration and police to ensure all food businesses operate legally during festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr, when footfall is high.

4. Benefits of following the legal process

Starting your food business with proper PRA and PFA registration ensures:

Legal protection from fines or closures

Eligibility for bank accounts, loans, and tax benefits

Enhanced trust among customers and investors

Smooth operations during inspections or audits

5. Key takeaways for food entrepreneurs

Step 1: Get PRA registration before anything else.

Step 2: Apply for PFA license with all documents in order.

Step 3: Maintain transparent sales and tax records.

Step 4: Ensure hygiene, safety, and pricing compliance.

Step 5: Stay updated with PRA and PFA notifications to avoid penalties.

Starting a food business in Punjab has become more structured and secure, giving both entrepreneurs and consumers confidence. By following this complete registration guide, you can ensure your food venture is fully compliant, legal, and ready for success.