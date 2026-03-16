Complete guide to start a food business in Punjab: PRA and PFA registration requirements

LAHORE – If you’re planning to start a food business in Punjab—whether a restaurant, cafe, bakery, or catering service—there’s a new mandatory step you cannot ignore. The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) now requires all food businesses to obtain PRA registration before applying for a license from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).
This guide will walk you through the entire registration process, legal obligations, and tips to ensure your food business operates legally and efficiently.
Why PRA registration is now mandatory?
Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the PRA has strengthened enforcement to:
Expand the provincial tax base
Ensure transparency in business transactions
Crack down on unregistered service providers
According to Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, all food outlets must first be registered with PRA. Without this, the Punjab Food Authority will not issue a PFA license, making PRA registration the first legal step for any food entrepreneur in the province.
Step-by-step process to start a food business in Punjab
Step 1: PRA Registration
Who needs it: Any food business operating in Punjab, including restaurants, cafes, bakeries, food stalls, and catering services.
How to register:
Visit the Punjab Revenue Authority website
Fill out the online registration form for service providers.
Submit required documents, including:
CNIC or National ID
Business address proof
Bank account details
Previous tax records (if applicable)
Once approved, you will receive a PRA registration certificate and a unique PRA number.
Important: Keep your sales and tax records transparent; PRA officers will monitor for manipulation or discrepancies.
Step 2: PFA registration
After obtaining PRA registration, you can apply to the Punjab Food Authority:
Requirements for PFA license:
Valid PRA registration certificate
Proof of business location and infrastructure
Staff hygiene and training records
Food safety and storage arrangements
Compliance with PFA standards and guidelines
Process:
Submit an online application through the PFA portal.
Schedule an inspection by PFA officials.
Upon approval, receive your PFA license, which allows legal operation of your food business in Punjab.
Note: Without PRA registration, PFA applications will be rejected.
3. Compliance and enforcement
The PRA has warned that:
Businesses manipulating sales records or evading tax will face penalties
Repeated violations may lead to sealing of business outlets
Canteens and food vendors must adhere to officially approved pricing to protect consumers
PHA and PRA officers will also coordinate with district administration and police to ensure all food businesses operate legally during festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr, when footfall is high.
4. Benefits of following the legal process
Starting your food business with proper PRA and PFA registration ensures:
Legal protection from fines or closures
Eligibility for bank accounts, loans, and tax benefits
Enhanced trust among customers and investors
Smooth operations during inspections or audits
5. Key takeaways for food entrepreneurs
Step 1: Get PRA registration before anything else.
Step 2: Apply for PFA license with all documents in order.
Step 3: Maintain transparent sales and tax records.
Step 4: Ensure hygiene, safety, and pricing compliance.
Step 5: Stay updated with PRA and PFA notifications to avoid penalties.
Starting a food business in Punjab has become more structured and secure, giving both entrepreneurs and consumers confidence. By following this complete registration guide, you can ensure your food venture is fully compliant, legal, and ready for success.
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