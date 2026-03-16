At least five women killed, several others injured in Rahim Yar Khan shop roof collapse

RAHIM YAR KHAN – At least five women were killed after roof of a shop collapsed unexpectedly in Rahim Yar Khan, the local police said on Monday.

The police said that the women had gathered inside the shop in Chak 125-P to collect financial aid when the ceiling suddenly gave way, trapping those inside.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar confirmed the fatalities and stated that several other women were injured in the incident.

Principal of Sheikh Zayed College Hospital reported that 30 injured women were brought to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. Local officials are also coordinating relief efforts to support the victims and their families.

The tragedy saddened the local people as well as raised serious questions about the building safety ad structures across the process as the authorities must take a step and ensure strict inspection to avoid such incidents in the future.