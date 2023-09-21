KARACHI – The provincial administration of Sindh has announced September 29 (Friday) as a public holiday on account of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

Pakistan is set to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth next Friday, and all government offices and institutions will remain closed on September 29 for the Islamic occasion.

A notification issued in this regard said Government of Sindh declares 12th Rabi ul Awal 1445 (AH} 29th September 2023 (Friday), Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) as a public holiday for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh.

Meanwhile, essential services throughout the province will keep operating regardless.

Eid Milad un Nabi 2023 will be observed on September 29th, 2023 Friday, the top moon sighting body announced earlier. Rabiul Awwal as the month holds significant religious and cultural importance in the country due to its association with the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Islamic month is marked by nationwide processions that feature large gatherings of believers, with participants carrying banners, posters, and flags adorned with Islamic calligraphy while speeches and recitations of naats are other main features of these events.

The event holds special significance for Muslims because it is the month in which Islam’s Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is believed to have been born. His birth date is commonly celebrated on the 12th day of Rabiul Awwal, although the exact date may vary depending on different Islamic traditions and sects.